Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 92.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Ellyn L. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Insiders purchased 48,758 shares of company stock worth $553,618 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

