Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,018 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Workiva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Workiva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. Workiva Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

