Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 24,742 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,742 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 586.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Sabre stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $25.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.