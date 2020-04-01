Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PAR Technology by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $229.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

