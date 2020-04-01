Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,545 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RARE. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

