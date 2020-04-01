Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,996 Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,996 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 628,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sunrun by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sunrun by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 580,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 89,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $140,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,867 shares of company stock worth $11,770,458 over the last 90 days. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

