Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 50,181 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. Trustmark Corp has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

