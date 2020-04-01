Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 486,905 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 301,152 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

