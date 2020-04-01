Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 68,020 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $142.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Mcevoy purchased 22,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $93,216.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,992.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

