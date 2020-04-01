Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBHC. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

