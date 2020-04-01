Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of HBT Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $13,497,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,092,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,319,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110.

Shares of HBT opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.