Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,888 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Rubicon Project as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

NYSE RUBI opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,569,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,812. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.