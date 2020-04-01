Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,045,000 after purchasing an additional 278,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,329,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 88,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 84,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 755,600 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

