Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TriMas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TriMas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TriMas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,176,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. TriMas Corp has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

