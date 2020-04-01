Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 205,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mimecast from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.12.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $581,020.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,216,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,600. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -320.91, a P/E/G ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.