Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $836.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

