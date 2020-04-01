Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

