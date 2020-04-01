Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,719,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Aptiv by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 78,915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 440,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,859,000 after acquiring an additional 161,676 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,032,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 4,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

NYSE APTV opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.14. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

