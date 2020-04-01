Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 681.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $57,552.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,619. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

