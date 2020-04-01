Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,436,000 after buying an additional 410,956 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 138,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $746,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 109,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFSL. ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

