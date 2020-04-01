Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $32,215,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 224,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,284,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day moving average is $143.95. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,931.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $188.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

