Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 848,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 246,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $22,392,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.94. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

