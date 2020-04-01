Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

