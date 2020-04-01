Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.01.

Ferrari stock opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

