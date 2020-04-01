Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,300 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

