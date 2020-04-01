Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,602 Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 80.29 and a quick ratio of 80.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

