Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $987.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

