Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Banbury Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,877,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $16,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after buying an additional 108,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 56,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $7,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

