Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,792 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NIC by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 569,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 37,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

