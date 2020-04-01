Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.0452 dividend. This is a boost from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.19%. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Capital One Financial cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.