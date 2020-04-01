Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,673 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

SFBS opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.27. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

