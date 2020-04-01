Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,100 Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Luminex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Luminex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Luminex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luminex stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

