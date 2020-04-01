Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

