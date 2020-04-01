Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 301,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,273,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILPT shares. ValuEngine cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

