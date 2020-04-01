Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $13.76. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Schlumberger shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 1,346,223 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after buying an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

