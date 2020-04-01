Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Downgraded by TheStreet

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 89,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.