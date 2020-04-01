Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of SACH stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

