Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.
Shares of SACH stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
