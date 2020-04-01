Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 301,684 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market cap of $185.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUTH. CL King assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

