RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99, 54,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,250,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

The stock has a market cap of $428.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in RPC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RPC by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in RPC by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

