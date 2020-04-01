RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Position Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,711 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $19.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

