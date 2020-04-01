RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.27.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at $47,851,733.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -331.11 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $256.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

