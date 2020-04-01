Richard Curling Purchases 5,000 Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust (LON:MTE) Stock

Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust (LON:MTE) insider Richard Curling purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

LON:MTE opened at GBX 880 ($11.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.65, a current ratio of 39.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,204 ($15.84). The stock has a market cap of $148.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 980.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.41.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

