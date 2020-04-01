Richard Curling Purchases 5,000 Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust (LON:MTE) Stock

Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust (LON:MTE) insider Richard Curling purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).
LON:MTE opened at GBX 880 ($11.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.65, a current ratio of 39.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,204 ($15.84). The stock has a market cap of $148.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 980.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.41.
Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust Company Profile
