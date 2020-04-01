Richard A. Connell Buys 6,500 Shares of CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) Stock

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard A. Connell bought 6,500 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($65,837.94).

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 825 ($10.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $570.54 million and a PE ratio of 47.41. CVS Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.97). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,017.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,039.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.54.

CVSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

