Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

NYSE RXN opened at $22.67 on Monday. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $3,047,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $292,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

