Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rexnord by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,265,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after buying an additional 98,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,070,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,921,000 after buying an additional 173,498 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,734,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,828,000 after buying an additional 109,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other Rexnord news, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,643.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RXN opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on RXN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.