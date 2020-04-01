Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVLV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $233,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.