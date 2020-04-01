Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Down 9%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.16, 97,808 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,288,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $958.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

