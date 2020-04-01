Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The firm had revenue of $664.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.27.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $260.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $255.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.85.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

