Research Analysts Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

TSE:SIS opened at C$10.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $526.49 million and a PE ratio of 20.06. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.97.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$96.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.70 million.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total value of C$69,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,882,291.25. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $123,050 over the last ninety days.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

