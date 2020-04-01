Research Analysts Set Expectations for RBB Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 24.50%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $593,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 9,437 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

